Orange alert for downpour in Chandigarh Tricity today

Heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday, inundating roads, streets and low-lying areas, once again exposing the poor storm-water drainage system. The rain came a day after the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of an active monsoon spell.

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Chandigarh recorded 45.6 mm rainfall at the city observatory and 58 mm at the airport observatory between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, making it the highest rainfall recorded in Punjab during the day. It was the second highest in Haryana after Palwal, which received 66.5 mm rainfall during the same period.

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The city had already recorded 1.7 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, taking the day's cumulative rainfall substantially higher.

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The persistent rain brought a sharp fall in temperatures. The maximum temperature dropped by 5.2 degrees to 29.6°C, which was 4.2 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 24.9°C, 0.5 degrees lower than the previous day's figure and 2.2 degrees below normal. Relative humidity touched 98% during the day.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wednesday, forecasting fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places across Chandigarh and its adjoining areas. Thereafter, a yellow alert will remain in force from Thursday to Monday when rainfall activity is expected to weaken to scattered showers. Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms is expected on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

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Chandigarh's seasonal rainfall stood at 291.6 mm till 8.30 am on Tuesday, which was 27.1% below normal. Following the day's rainfall, the cumulative seasonal rainfall increased to 337.2 mm till 5.30 pm, substantially narrowing the monsoon deficit.