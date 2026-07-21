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Home / Chandigarh / Orange alert for heavy rain in Chandigarh till tomorrow

Orange alert for heavy rain in Chandigarh till tomorrow

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Nitin Jain
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Commuters brave the rain near Singhpura on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway in Zirakpur on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Active southwest monsoon conditions are set to strengthen over Chandigarh during the next 48-72 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a significant increase in rainfall activity and issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain till Wednesday.

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According to the IMD bulletin, the ongoing monsoon spell is expected to peak between July 20 and 22, with light to moderate rain at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Chandigarh. Rainfall activity is likely to reduce on Thursday, when a yellow alert for heavy rain will remain in force. No weather warning has been issued from Friday onwards, indicating a gradual weakening of the current spell.

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Chandigarh received 22.6 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday. Seasonal rainfall since June 1 increased to 214.2 mm, though it remained 33.9 per cent below normal. Relative humidity ranged between 77 per cent and 93 per cent.

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The rainfall led to a sharp fall in the maximum temperature. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 29.4°C, down 6.6 degrees Celsius from Sunday and 4.4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature remained unchanged at 26.4°C, which was 0.5 degree below normal.

The five-day forecast indicates generally cloudy skies with thunderstorms and rain from Tuesday to Thursday, followed by partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms and rain on Friday and Saturday. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 28°C and 32°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to stay in the 24°C to 26°C range.

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“Monsoon activity is expected to remain active over Chandigarh during the next two to three days. The current spell is likely to peak between July 20 and 22, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease after Thursday, although monsoon conditions will continue,” the IMD said.

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