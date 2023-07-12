Orchards relief: Another former Patwari in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 11

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau today arrested another retired Patwari, Surinderpal, who was posted at the office of the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), GMADA, in the guava orchards compensation case.

It is the 19th arrest in the case wherein compensation worth crores was wrongfully claimed in lieu of land acquired by GMADA at Bakarpur village. The accused’s colleague, Surinderpal Singh, also a retired Patwari, was arrested from Muktsar Sahib yesterday.

Surinderpal, a resident of MIG flats in Sector 70, Mohali, had reported wrong information, leading to the undue relief. He did not object to differences in the names and shares of some landowners as per records in the assessment report, which was sent by the Horticulture Department to the LAC for disbursement of relief. Rather, Surinderpal reported that the amount could be approved in accordance with the report of the Horticulture Department. On the basis of this note, the Naib Tehsildar forwarded the matter to the then LAC, who then released the payments.

