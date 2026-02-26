Orders to return unutilised funds of 15 Mohali panchayats to govt

Written instructions have been issued directing that the funds of 15 villages in the Mohali constituency — recently included within the Municipal Corporation limits — be deposited back with the Panchayat Department, claimed Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi.

During a press conference here today, he demanded that the letter be withdrawn immediately. He warned that otherwise he would seek legal advice and not hesitate to approach the court in this matter.

Through letter issued by the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Mohali, 15 gram panchayats have been directed to immediately return unutilised grants and panchayat funds.

The letter states that, apart from pending liabilities, the remaining amount must be transferred to the account of the BDPO and sent back to the government.

The affected villages include Balongi, Balongi Colony, Green Enclave, Ballomajra, Balliali, Chappar Chiri Kalan, Chappar Chiri Khurd, Landran, Lakhnaur, Mauli Baidwan, Sambhalki, Nanu Majra, Rurka, Chilla and Kambali.

Bedi termed these orders as “dictatorial,” stating that this was a direct attack on the rights of the villages. He said the money belongs to villagers and should be used for their development, not taken back to fill the government treasury.

He alleged that earlier panchayats were included in the Mohali Municipal Corporation limits without the consent of the villages, and now crores of rupees were being demanded back. “If these funds are withdrawn, development in the newly included villages will come to a halt and basic amenities will collapse,” he said. “Instead of giving grants, money is being snatched from villages,” he said.

Bedi further criticised the government, saying that it should have provided additional grants to villages brought under the Mohali Municipal Corporation to ensure rapid development. Instead, the government was seeking to reclaim funds already lying with them, which he termed extremely unfortunate and regrettable.

He said the decision was unjust to villages and reflected a policy of centralisation rather than development.

Questions raised over GMADA’s revenue

Deputy Mayor Bedi also demanded that at least 20 per cent of the revenue collected by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) by selling land worth billions of rupees in Mohali should be earmarked for the city’s development. He warned that if the Municipal Corporation had to repeatedly seek assistance from the government and GMADA, the city’s future could face serious challenges.