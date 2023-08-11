Organisers telecast matches live from Chandigarh's Sector 16 stadium, UT oblivious

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 10

The organisers of the Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 Cup have apparently given the rules set by the UT Sports Department a go-by.

The clause III of booking charges of the Sector 16 cricket stadium cites ‘Telecast matches for commercial organisations, institutions, sports associations, companies, banks, corporations and boards and international matches should be charged at Rs 2,00,000 per day from 9 am to 11 pm, including water and electricity charges (flood light charges extra for evening sessions).

However, the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, the organisers of the tournament, which started on August 4 and will continue till August 20, have not paid any charges for live telecasting of matches so far. The association has paid the normal ground booking charges to the department for conducting the championship.

The matches are being telecast live through a mobile application, which charges user fee after giving five minutes of free window to show these matches live. Not only this, the same company has been given a prominent space (from both bowling ends) for an open advertisement (painted on the ground). An online Indian fantasy sports platform and another private player (from the sight screen) have been also given prominent positions for an open branding.

Sources said the department had not received any revenue, despite private players carrying a huge branding on a government land right under the nose of the officials.

“We have sought UTCA’s comments and will decide the further course of action thereafter. If the reply is not satisfactory, action will be taken as per rules,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports.

“The department is not aware about the branding and whether these companies have paid anything to the association. However, telecasting of matches was surely not informed to the authorities. If this is a free branding from a government land, the companies are very lucky to get this deal,” said a senior functionary of the department.

The organisers had announced the live streaming of matches from the venue on the evening of August 1. Though the tournament is not affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as per organisers it has been played as per the BCCI norms and closely monitored by representatives of the board.

Didn’t make money out of it: UTCA We are not getting any revenue from the telecaster or through advertisement. An event management company is handling all this and it works for the BCCI. — UTCA spokesperson

#Cricket