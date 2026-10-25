Organs of 20-year-old girl give two men a new lease of life at PGIMER

In a moving example of how organ donation can transform lives, the kidneys of 20-year-old Karanvir Kaur, who tragically lost her life in a road accident, have given two men, aged 38 and 32, a renewed chance at life at PGIMER.

Karanvir, the daughter of Jagdeep Singh from Mulowal village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, had completed her Class XII education, cleared the IELTS examination and was preparing to go abroad to pursue her dreams.

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Following a road accident on October 15, she was brought to PGIMER on October 16 after receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhuri and Ludhiana. She was declared brain-stem dead on October 21 after undergoing the prescribed medical evaluations.

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Amid profound grief, her father consented to organ donation, enabling both of her kidneys to be transplanted into two recipients at PGIMER. His courageous decision has given two patients an opportunity to look forward to a healthier future.

Expressing the profound emotions behind the family’s decision, Jagdeep Singh said, “Every parent dreams of seeing their child grow, fulfil her aspirations and build a future of her own. Karanvir had cleared IELTS and was preparing to go abroad. We had so many dreams for her. Accepting that she will never return is a pain beyond words. But if a part of my daughter can live on through someone else and two families can have a reason to smile again, her life will continue to make a difference. We have lost our daughter, but we hope her gift gives others the opportunity to live, dream and look forward to tomorrow.”

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Expressing gratitude to the bereaved family, PGIMER director Vivek Lal said, “Karanvir’s family has demonstrated extraordinary courage and humanity by choosing organ donation at a time of immense personal grief. Their decision has given two patients a renewed chance at life. While nothing can compensate for the loss of their young daughter, her legacy will live on through the lives touched by this precious gift. We hope this noble gesture inspires more families to consider organ donation.”

H.S. Kohli, Head of the Department of Nephrology at PGIMER, said, “For patients with advanced kidney disease, transplantation can offer greater independence and an improved quality of life. The availability of a suitable donor organ is often a major challenge.”

Ashish Sharma, Head of the Department of Renal Transplantation at PGIMER, said, “Kidney transplantation involves meticulous assessment of donor organs, surgical expertise and close coordination among multidisciplinary teams to ensure the best possible outcomes. However, every transplant begins with the generosity of a donor family.”

Dr. Navdeep Bansal, Transplant Coordinator at PGIMER, said, “Organ donation requires sensitive counselling, timely coordination and the cooperation of the donor family and medical teams. Supporting a family through such a difficult time calls for compassion and empathy. Jagdeep Singh’s decision, despite his profound grief, enabled two patients to receive this life-saving gift. His courage is a reminder of the extraordinary difference one family can make.”

Dr. Vijay Tadia, Nodal Officer, ROTTO North, said, “Karanvir’s story highlights the life-saving potential of organ donation. Her father’s decision is an inspiring example of humanity and selflessness. We encourage families to discuss organ donation openly and help build greater awareness so that more patients awaiting transplants can receive a second chance at life.”