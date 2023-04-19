Orientation programme held

Saint Soldier International School

The school welcomed little ones of pre-nursery as they embarked on their school journey. An orientation programme was held for the parents. The school counsellor gave a presentation to guide the parents on how to handle children going to school for the first time. This was followed by an interactive talk by a paediatrician, Dr Vikram Bedi.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School

Students of Class VI and VII participated in a poster-making activity with zeal to mark World Health Day. The aim of the activity was to make the students aware of taking care of their body by having a balanced diet and doing exercise every day.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Neh Singla and Paras Gupta of Class X have been selected for the Young Scientist Programme Yuvika 2023 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). They will be attending a two-week residential programme in Hyderabad from May 15 to 26. Principal Reema Dewan congratulated the parents and the students.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

The induction ceremony for the senior cabinet was held at a special assembly, where Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal conferred badges on the newly appointed members of the cabinet. Guneet Singh and Kritvee Sharma of Class XII took over as Captains, while Animesh Dewan and Kavleen Kaur of Class XII were appointed Vice-Captains.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School

As part of World Heritage Day celebrations, students of Class VI-VIII took part in various activities such as a visit to Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, collage making on heritage monuments and a video presentation by students. Principal Pamila Kaur urged students to preserve monuments.

Govt Model High School-I RC, Dhanas

Textbooks, notebooks, uniforms and shoes were distributed among meritorious and needy students by industrialist and social worker Anubhav Garg. Incharge Manju Bala appreciated and thanked to Garg for his contribution to the education of students.

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school celebrated World Heritage Day with fervour. The celebrations commenced with a speech focused on raising awareness among students about the diversity of heritage monuments and sites. A documentary related to the Indian heritage was shown in all classes. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar encouraged the students to visit the heritage sites of India during the summer vacation.