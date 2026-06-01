Orientation programme on SIR at GMCH-32, Senior Citizens’ Home in Chandigarh

As part of the ongoing voter awareness activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme and the Voter Awareness Forum (VAF), an orientation programme was conducted at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Wednesday to create awareness regarding the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The programme was attended by faculty members, doctors and employees of the institution. During the session, the participants were apprised of the objectives and significance of the SIR. They were informed about the ongoing enumeration phase, which will conclude on July 14.

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The participants were sensitised about the importance of submitting the enumeration form to ensure inclusion in the electoral roll. Information was also provided regarding the role of booth-level officers (BLOs), the process of house-to-house enumeration and various modes available for the submission of enumeration forms.

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A similar orientation programme was conducted at the Senior Citizens’ Home in Sector 15 on Wednesday. The session focused on the significance of electoral roll verification, submission of enumeration forms and ensuring inclusion of all eligible electors.