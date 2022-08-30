OTA alumni pay tribute at Chandigarh War Memorial

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Officers from the 32nd non-technical and 23rd technical courses of the Officers Training Academy (OTA) today paid tribute at the Chandigarh War Memorial to mark the 41st year of their commissioning.

A total of 120 officers from these courses had passed out from the OTA in 1981. Two were decorated with the Shaurya Chakra for gallantry while one received the Param Vashishth Seva Medal for distinguished service.

The officers also recalled the epic Battle of Saraghari, the 125 anniversary of which falls next month. The battle was fought by a handful of Sikh troops against a large number of Pathans in the North West Frontier Province.