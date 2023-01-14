Outgoing Chandigarh Mayor's tenure rocked by House protests

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 13

It was a tumultuous one-year tenure for the outgoing Municipal Corporation Mayor, Sarbjit Kaur, who became the city’s First Citizen right at the start of her political career.

She entered politics after her husband and then councillor Jagtar Singh’s Mani Majra ward was reserved for a woman candidate. She went on to win the councillor’s election from the ward in December 2021 and get nominated as BJP’s candidate for Mayor in January.

Successes & failures Secured 12th Swachh Survekshan rank in 2022, against 66th in 2021

Initiated project to clear 7.67 LMT legacy waste at Dadu Majra

Started work on 24x7 water supply in Mani Majra

Initiated work on laying water & sewer lines in UT villages

Failed to constitute 12 sub-committees, including three statutory ones

Didn’t set up new waste processing plant taken over from Jaypee in 2020 Spent Rs 1.96-cr funds Mayor utilised almost the entire amount from her Rs 2-cr discretionary fund

Works included air gym, paver blocks, lights, walking tracks, public toilets, etc.

The journey was never easy for her, right from getting elected as Mayor till the last House meeting of her tenure, which witnessed a lot of commotion and drama. Sarbjit Kaur won the Mayor’s election narrowly as one of the votes polled was declared invalid. The AAP councillors created a ruckus in the House after her win, accusing the BJP of winning the poll fraudulently. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later dismissed the petition of the AAP candidate challenging the poll results.

AAP and Congress councillors tried to make things difficult for her during House meetings, most of which saw protests and heated arguments.

The situation, however, reached a breaking point in December when councillors of the two Opposition parties disrupted the House over different issues. They had to be forcibly evicted by marshals. Five of them were even suspended for a day by the Mayor for unruly behaviour.

On her term, the Mayor told Chandigarh Tribune: “I got the opportunity to serve as councillor and Mayor. I fulfilled my commitment. Those creating hurdles were doing so to please their masters. They had otherwise a cordial relation with me. I got support from all, especially the UT Administrator.”

During her tenure, the city took a giant leap from the 66th Swachh Survekshan ranking in 2021 to 12th in 2022. Besides, the Rs 67.96-crore project on clearing 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste at the Dadu Majra dumping ground started in the latter part of her tenure.

However, the civic body failed to set up a new waste processing plant, which was taken over from Jaypee Group in June 2020. The civic body though claimed it had upgraded the existing plant to make it capable of processing 100 per cent dry waste.

She was criticised for not constituting 12 sub-committees, including three statutory ones, during her entire term. This has perhaps happened for the first time. She, though, blamed the late announcement of names of nominated councillors for it.

The Mayor took credit for starting the work on 24x7 water supply in Mani Majra, approving renovation of MC’s sub-office in Mani Majra, laying water and sewerage pipelines in UT villages and putting up LED lights in dark spots.

AAP’s Leader of Opposition Yogesh Dhingra, however, alleged: “She failed to form sub-committees to keep control of power. She knew if panels were to be formed, AAP and Congress councillors had to be included. Development took a back seat. She has been among the weakest Mayors.”

The Mayor utilised almost the entire amount from her Rs 2-cr discretionary fund. These were spent on wards of councillors of the ruling BJP, AAP and Congress. Interestingly, AAP councillors who had earlier vowed not to utilise money from the Mayor’s fund utilised it during the end of her tenure.