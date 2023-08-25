Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

Municipal Corporation House is expected to roll back its decision on double parking charges for vehicles registered outside the tricity during its coming meeting on August 29.

Sources said no agenda regarding the parking issue would be tabled, but during the confirmation of minutes of the July House meeting, this issue would be taken up. It is likely the councillors would say no to the double parking rates for outside vehicles.

The development comes in the wake of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit directing the corporation not to go ahead with its proposed move to charge double parking fee on vehicles registered outside the tricity.

During the recent meeting of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, Purohit had expressed his disapproval of such a practice and emphasised disparity in parking charges based on the vehicle’s origin was unacceptable. He directed the civic body to annul the proposal right away. The decision was also criticised by city residents as well as those of the neighbouring states. Earlier, Mayor Anup Gupta tried to justify the decision. After Purohit’s intervention, it has been decided to reconsider the decision.

The MC had also approved free parking for two-wheelers and all electric vehicles (EVs). Car parking charges were fixed at Rs 15 for four hours. For parking up to 8 hours, Rs 20 and after that Rs 10 for every hour will be charged. The MC may also revise these proposed rates.

All rates are to be applicable once Fastag-based smart parking system become functional. At present, a flat Rs 7 is charged for parking of two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars.

