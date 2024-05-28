Outstation party workers should leave Chandigarh by May 30

Chandigarh, May 27
In a bid to ensure free and fair elections on June 1, the UT Administration has asked the political functionaries, party workers, campaign functionaries who are not voters here to leave the constituency after campaigning will be over at 6pm on May 30.
As per the order issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, during the course of campaign the political parties can mobilise their supporters, including those from outside the constituency, in order to bolster the campaign. In view of the fact that on the closure of campaign period, no campaign can take place within the constituency, presence of political functionaries/party workers/campaign functionaries, etc. who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency, should not remain present in the constituency.
The supporters, relatives and sympathisers of the contesting candidates have to leave the constituency after campaigning is over at 6pm on May 30.
“The outsiders, relatives and supporters (if they are not voters of Chandigarh) of the contesting candidates, who have come to campaign in favour of their candidates in Chandigarh, should immediately leave the city on May 30 at 8pm,” said Singh.
This order will come into force from 6pm on May 30 and shall be effective till June1. Any breach of this order will invite action under Section 188 of the IPC.
