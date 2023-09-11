Oven explodes at eatery in Ambala, three injured

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 10

Three persons, including a seven-year-old boy, suffered burns after an oven exploded in an eatery at the Sai market, Shahazadpur, today.

The injured have been identified as shop owner Manish Kumar (28), customer Harjinder Singh (35) and his son Jaskirat (7).

A local resident said: “An oven, which was used for making pizza, exploded in the shop. It was a high intensity blast. The three injured were shifted to the hospital.”

The adjoining shops also suffered damage and a few people suffered minor injuries due to broken glass.

Initially, it was suspected to be a cylinder blast, but the cylinders were reportedly found intact.

Shahzadpur SHO Suresh said, “There was information about a blast at an eatery in the Sai market. The shop owner, Manish Kumar, a minor boy, who had come to the shop with his father to buy, burger have suffered burns. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, and were out of danger. The minor boy has suffered about 38 per cent burns. The cylinders were intact. A team was called to inspect the shop to ascertain the cause of the blast. The matter is under investigation.”

