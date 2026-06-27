Over 1 lakh residents of 3 MC wards in Chandigarh to get canal water

Over one lakh residents of Municipal Corporation Wards 7, 8 and 9, comprising Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Raipur Khurd, Industrial Area Phase I, Daria, Vikas Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, Charan Singh Colony and Small Flats, Mauli Jagran, will not face water scarcity in the future.

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The Municipal Corporation will supply canal water from the Sector 32 Water Works to these villages and colonies.

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The MC has prepared a proposal worth Rs 21.44 crore for the augmentation of canal water facilities in Wards 7, 8 and 9 from Water Works, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The agenda in this regard will be placed in the next General House meeting of the MC, scheduled to be held on Monday.

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The agenda states that the fresh water supply in areas falling under Wards 7, 8 and 9 is presently dependent on tubewells located in and around the localities.

Any disruption in the functioning of these tubewells adversely affects the overall water supply in the entire area. Residents of these wards have been demanding canal water supply for a long time.

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Further, due to the continuous decline in the groundwater table across the city, the existing water supply maintained through tubewells has become inadequate to meet the increasing demand of the area. It is proposed to lay water supply lines from the Sector 32 Water Works to these areas for providing fresh canal water.

Accordingly, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 21.44 crore has been prepared.

The arrival of canal water will bring great relief to residents. Water supply has been a major problem in these areas, particularly during the summer months.

This has been a long-pending demand of the residents. The project is expected to take about a year to complete.

Another significant proposal coming up in the House meeting pertains to the revamping of Leisure Valley in Sector 10, Chandigarh. The Municipal Corporation will spend Rs 2.34 crore on the project to make Leisure Valley disabled-friendly.

The entry gates will be widened to allow easy access for wheelchairs.

The proposal states that parks in Chandigarh are required to be made disabled-friendly. Ramps with gentle gradients and grab rails for unhindered movement and support will be provided. Further, tactile pathways for the visually impaired, reserved and accessible parking bays, accessible toilets, and separate signage in Braille will also be provided.

Other agendas to be placed before the meeting