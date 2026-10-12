DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Over 1 lakh voters in Mohali risk disenfranchisement after SIR final rolls out

Over 1 lakh voters in Mohali risk disenfranchisement after SIR final rolls out

The final electoral rolls will be available for public inspection at the offices of the concerned BLOs, the EROs of the respective Assembly constituencies, and the District Election Office, SAS Nagar

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:03 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo.
Advertisement

As many as 1,06,854 voters (12.50%) risk being disenfranchised after the publication of the final electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Mohali district on Monday.

Out of 8,54,423 existing voters (as per the 2024 Assembly poll), 7,47,569 have been retained as the total registered electorate of Mohali district after the publication of the final rolls today.

Advertisement

Eligible citizens whose names are yet to be included in the electoral rolls can apply for fresh registration during the continuous updating process by submitting Form 6. The application can be submitted to the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), at the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), or through the online portal.

Advertisement

Following the final publication, the total number of registered voters in Assembly constituency 52-Kharar stands at 2,65,702, while Assembly constituency 53-SAS Nagar has 2,02,010 voters and Assembly constituency 112-Dera Bassi has 2,79,857 voters. Officials said 12.17% of existing voters in Kharar, 16.16% in SAS Nagar, and 9.99% in Dera Bassi will need to furnish their credentials to be eligible to vote in the next Assembly election. Accordingly, the total electorate of Mohali district stands at 7,47,569.

The final electoral rolls will be available for public inspection at the offices of the concerned BLOs, the EROs of the respective Assembly constituencies, and the District Election Office, SAS Nagar.

Advertisement

As part of the final publication process, one hard copy of the photo electoral rolls and one CD containing the electoral rolls without photographs were provided to representatives of all recognised political parties in the district.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal today held a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties in the district in the presence of Roll Observer Mohammad Tayyab regarding the publication of the final rolls following SIR.

During the meeting, the representatives were informed that claims and objections from the public, in connection with SIR with October 1, as the qualifying date, were received up to September 12. After disposal of claims and objections on October 8, the final publication of electoral rolls for all three Assembly constituencies of SAS Nagar district — 52-Kharar, 53-SAS Nagar and 112-Dera Bassi — was completed today, October 12.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts