Over 1 lakh voters in Mohali risk disenfranchisement after SIR final rolls out

As many as 1,06,854 voters (12.50%) risk being disenfranchised after the publication of the final electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Mohali district on Monday.

Out of 8,54,423 existing voters (as per the 2024 Assembly poll), 7,47,569 have been retained as the total registered electorate of Mohali district after the publication of the final rolls today.

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Eligible citizens whose names are yet to be included in the electoral rolls can apply for fresh registration during the continuous updating process by submitting Form 6. The application can be submitted to the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), at the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), or through the online portal.

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Following the final publication, the total number of registered voters in Assembly constituency 52-Kharar stands at 2,65,702, while Assembly constituency 53-SAS Nagar has 2,02,010 voters and Assembly constituency 112-Dera Bassi has 2,79,857 voters. Officials said 12.17% of existing voters in Kharar, 16.16% in SAS Nagar, and 9.99% in Dera Bassi will need to furnish their credentials to be eligible to vote in the next Assembly election. Accordingly, the total electorate of Mohali district stands at 7,47,569.

The final electoral rolls will be available for public inspection at the offices of the concerned BLOs, the EROs of the respective Assembly constituencies, and the District Election Office, SAS Nagar.

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As part of the final publication process, one hard copy of the photo electoral rolls and one CD containing the electoral rolls without photographs were provided to representatives of all recognised political parties in the district.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal today held a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties in the district in the presence of Roll Observer Mohammad Tayyab regarding the publication of the final rolls following SIR.

During the meeting, the representatives were informed that claims and objections from the public, in connection with SIR with October 1, as the qualifying date, were received up to September 12. After disposal of claims and objections on October 8, the final publication of electoral rolls for all three Assembly constituencies of SAS Nagar district — 52-Kharar, 53-SAS Nagar and 112-Dera Bassi — was completed today, October 12.