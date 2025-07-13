Over 1,000 pituitary tumours treated endoscopically by 1 PGI surgeon in 7 years

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has crossed a major milestone in pituitary tumour treatment. Over the last seven years, senior neurosurgeon Prof Rajesh Chhabra has performed more than 1,000 pituitary adenoma surgeries using minimally invasive endoscopic techniques. The number ranks among the highest single-surgeon case volumes worldwide.

“This milestone reflects not just surgical success, but the power of teamwork and the urgent need for early diagnosis,” said Prof Chhabra. He noted that despite medical progress, patients in India still frequently present with large or even giant pituitary tumours due to delayed diagnosis and poor public awareness.

The success of this programme has been driven by a multidisciplinary team of experts at PGIMER. Together, they have developed a streamlined, minimally invasive approach that is now the gold standard for treating these tumours.

Traditionally, these tumours were removed via open brain surgery (craniotomy), but the modern endoscopic transnasal technique offers a safer, scarless route through the nasal cavity. Benefits include reduced hospital stays, preservation of hormonal and visual functions, and lower complication rates.

PGIMER’s programme also trains the next generation of surgeons, enhancing neurosurgical expertise across India and beyond.