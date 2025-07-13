DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Over 1,000 pituitary tumours treated endoscopically by 1 PGI surgeon in 7 years

Over 1,000 pituitary tumours treated endoscopically by 1 PGI surgeon in 7 years

Despite medical progress, patients in India still frequently present with large pituitary tumours due to delayed diagnosis and poor public awareness
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:23 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has crossed a major milestone in pituitary tumour treatment. Over the last seven years, senior neurosurgeon Prof Rajesh Chhabra has performed more than 1,000 pituitary adenoma surgeries using minimally invasive endoscopic techniques. The number ranks among the highest single-surgeon case volumes worldwide.

Advertisement

“This milestone reflects not just surgical success, but the power of teamwork and the urgent need for early diagnosis,” said Prof Chhabra. He noted that despite medical progress, patients in India still frequently present with large or even giant pituitary tumours due to delayed diagnosis and poor public awareness.

The success of this programme has been driven by a multidisciplinary team of experts at PGIMER. Together, they have developed a streamlined, minimally invasive approach that is now the gold standard for treating these tumours.

Advertisement

Traditionally, these tumours were removed via open brain surgery (craniotomy), but the modern endoscopic transnasal technique offers a safer, scarless route through the nasal cavity. Benefits include reduced hospital stays, preservation of hormonal and visual functions, and lower complication rates.

PGIMER’s programme also trains the next generation of surgeons, enhancing neurosurgical expertise across India and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts