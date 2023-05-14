Over 11K cases settled in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

Over 11,000 cases were disposed of during a National Lok Adalat organised today at the Sessions Division, Mohali, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi.

The cases pertained to pre-litigative and pending criminal compoundable offences, Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recoveries, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retirement benefits, revenue and other civil cases like rent, easmentary rights, etc.

In this National Lok Adalat, 14 benches were constituted at the district headquarter and two at revenue offices.

During the Lok Adalat, five couples living separately for a long time became ready to live together again, resolving all their differences.

The National Lok Adalat underway at the District Courts in Panchkula on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Baljinder Singh Maan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, said 17,066 cases were taken up and 11,396 disposed of by virtue of compromise during the Lok Adalat. Awards of Rs 45,02,84,367 were passed by the different Benches. He disclosed that the award passed in the Lok Adalat was final and binding upon the parties. In the matters settled in Lok Adalat, the court fee affixed by the parties was also refunded, he added.