Residents of over 12,000 small flats may face eviction for rent default

In a move to recover mounting dues, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has released a comprehensive list of rent defaulters of small flats located in various areas of the city.

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Under the Small Flats Scheme, accommodations located in various sectors, including Sectors 49, 56, 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area (Phase-I), Mauli Jagran, Maloya and Ram Darbar, and under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes at Maloya, the CHB has identified 11,317 and 1,435 dwelling units, respectively, that have failed to clear their rent till July 31.

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According to the official report, the authorities have invoked specific clauses within the licence deed to address this. Residents are legally bound to pay their rent by the 10th every month. The board has clarified that no separate demand letters are issued for these monthly payments. A penalty interest of 12% per annum is being levied on all delayed payments.

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Furthermore, under Clauses 2 and 12, the Administration holds the right to revoke the licence of any tenant found in contravention of the payment terms. This means that hundreds of families currently face the immediate threat of losing their homes if the outstanding amounts are not cleared.

While a few entries show minor arrears, such as just Rs 401, many others have allowed their arrears to increase up to Rs 2.45 lakh.

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The board has urged the occupants to settle their dues immediately in order to avoid eviction.