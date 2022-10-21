Over 150 attend awareness camp on osteoporosis

Chandigarh, October 20
The Department of Endocrinology at PGIMER conducted an osteoporosis awareness campaign on its new OPD premises.
The campaign was attended by people with osteoporosis and their relatives visiting the endocrinology OPD. Nearly 150 people were present.
Headed by Professor Sanjay Kumar Bhadada, the doctors of the department talked about osteoporosis, its magnitude, symptoms, screening and treatment options for the condition.
The participants were provided with a free booklet entitled, ‘Osteoporosis-Karan and Nivaran’ that highlights the day-to-day aspects involved in the prevention and management of osteoporosis.
