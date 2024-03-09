Over 150 attend ‘Queer Mela’ in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

More than 150 transgenders and others attended a camp and Queer Mela organised by the Department of Women and Child Development in collaboration with Saksham Prakriti Welfare Society here yesterday.

The society is headed by Dhananjay Chauhan, a non-official member of the Transgender Welfare Board, Chandigarh.

The camp was dedicated to transgenders by providing them with a common platform wherein they could avail of all benefits and show their talent through cultural activities.

