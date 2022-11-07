Over 15K take CET in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 6

A total of 15,421 candidates took the common entrance test (CET) conducted in four sessions over two days at various examination centres in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said the Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the examination for Group C posts in two phases. For this, 15 examination centres were set up in the district. Thirteen centres were in Panchkula and two in Kalka, he added.

