Over 1K cases settled in Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), UT, organised a Special Lok Adalat at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Saturday.

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Seven Benches presided over by serving judicial officers took up cases relating to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), matrimonial disputes and traffic challans.

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As many as 1,046 cases were amicably disposed of with the consent of the parties. The total award in these cases was Rs 5,98,76,877.

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HS Grewal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of Chandigarh DLSA visited the Benches of the Special Lok Adalat.