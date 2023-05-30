Over 200 participate in yoga event at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 29

In commemoration of the ninth International Day of Yoga, a yoga protocol exercise was held today at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. The event was organised under the joint supervision of the district administration and the Directorate of AYUSH.

Dr Dilip Kumar Mishra, District Ayurvedic Officer, said a yoga training camp would be held from Monday to Wednesday from 6 am to 7:30 am at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. He said yoga experts and trainers would provide training to lecturers, physical education teachers, PTIs and DPEs.

Over 200 representatives from government and non-government schools participated in the yoga protocol exercise held today. The session was conducted by yoga expert Ritu Mittal, instructor Anjali Kaushik, and yoga assistant Ravindra.

The event aims to celebrate the International Day of Yoga and promote the significance of yoga in maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle.