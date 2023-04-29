Over 200 players compete in National Open Bridge Championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The 12th National Open Bridge Championship, organised by the Punjab Bridge Association, started today.

KR Lakhanpal, former chief secretary, Punjab, and founder chairman of the Punjab Bridge Association, said more than 200 players from 45 teams across the country participated in the national championship. The championship will also witness the participation of 2018 Jakarta Asian Games Gold medallist Shibnath Dey Sarkar and international players such as Subhash Gupta (represented both India and Canada in international tournaments), Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal, Sumit Mukherjee, Maneesh Bahuguna, Asha Sharma and Nikita Kanwal.

Lakhanpal said this is the 12th national level event, which is being organised in Chandigarh. Players from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab will be vying for top honours in this event. The total prize money is Rs 7 lakh under various categories. This year, the organisers have created a special category of prizes for women and young players to encourage their participation. The technical aspects of the tournament are being supervised by Bridge technical expert of India TC Pant.