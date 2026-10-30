Over 200 students attend 2-day conclave at NIPER in Mohali

TiE Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceutical Management (DoPM), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, successfully concluded UDYAMOTSAV 2026, a two-day entrepreneurship conclave on October 27 and 28 at the MBA Seminar Hall, NIPER.

Over 200 postgraduate students participated, interacting with entrepreneurs, CXOs and industry experts through keynote sessions, workshops, a panel discussion and a fireside chat.

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Addressing the gathering, Brahm Alreja, President, TiE Chandigarh, said the pharma and life sciences sectors would drive India’s next wave of innovation.

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The conclave featured sessions by industry leaders, including Nitan Jain of XOR Labs on AI in marketing, Rupesh K Singh of Adani Group on effective communication, and Vikram R Singh of Antier Solutions on entrepreneurial mindset. Day 2 included workshops and talks by Hemant Raj Singh of FMC Corporation, Punit Bansal of Theon Pharmaceuticals, Nitin Jain of TiE Chandigarh, Mohit Sharma of Blacklisted, and Anuj Aggarwal of Altruist Technologies on entrepreneurship, branding and business growth.