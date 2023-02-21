 Over 22K dogs sterilised, Rs 2.14 crore spent since 2015, puppies still dot Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Over 22K dogs sterilised, Rs 2.14 crore spent since 2015, puppies still dot Chandigarh

City Beautiful reported more than 3,062 stray dog bite cases in 8 months last year

A female dog and its puppies at the market of Sector 30-C on Monday. Tribune Photos: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 20

Even as the Municipal Corporation claims to have got more than 22,000 stray dogs sterilised since 2015 across the city, packs of puppies can be spotted in many sectors.

No wonder the city had witnessed more than 4,000 dog bite cases in only eight months from April 1 till November 30 last year.

The corporation paid from Rs 789 to Rs 1,700 per dog over the years to four agencies for operating on 22,015 dogs, 1,1376 male and 10,639 female, caught from areas across the city. However, residents feel there is no desired change on the ground.

During a random check, packs of newborn puppies were spotted at the back of Sehaj Safai Kendra in Sector 22, in an open area at Sector 23 opposite Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, opposite the CBI office in Sector 30-C, in Sector 30-B, in the green belt behind the Sector 48 hospital, near the dispensary in Sector 11, near the Panjab University guest house in Sector 35 and other sectors.

“Sterilisation seems to be a mere formality as the public is getting harassed by stray dogs. We have seen newborn puppies in Sector 22,” said Rakesh Kanojia, president of a city-based social welfare association.

Sector 30-B

Questioning the sterilisation drive, city-based social activist Likhmaram Budania said, “Sterilisation is only on paper. They do not sterilise as many dogs as they claim in numbers. They should change the practice of catching dogs with nets. It is painful.”

Meanwhile, MC officials concerned said as per norms, they had to contain the dog population, not finish it. Teams visit different areas in their vehicles to catch stray dogs. “We drop them back at the same place after sterilisation. We are not supposed to sterilise dogs below six months of age and pregnant ones. We cannot predict which dog would mate with which one as canines can get pregnant even at the age of six months. They can get pregnant twice a year.”

Canines continue to hound walkers

The local green belt has many newborn puppies. Besides, one more female dog is ready to give birth. Stray dogs chase walkers and attack them. — JJ Singh, President, Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 48-A

Working hard to curb menace

Now, we aim at sterilising two-thirds of the female stray dog population to contain the numbers. Besides, we have now started localised sterilisation in some sectors. We are working hard to curb the stray dog menace. — Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner

Stray dog population

A census conducted by the UT Animal Husbandry Department in 2018 pegged the number of stray dogs at 12,920. In the 2012 census, the number was 7,928.

Near PU guest house
Sector 23-B
Sector 22-C

