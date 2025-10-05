Over 250 delegates attend surgery conference

The Department of General Surgery at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, successfully concluded the two-day PGI Surgery Update 2025, held on October 3-4 at the NINE Auditorium.

Themed “Reimagining HPB Onco-Surgery” (Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Onco-Surgery), the academic event brought together over 40 national and international speakers and more than 250 delegates.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof RK Ratho, Dean Academics and eminent virologist at PGIMER, who, as chief guest, highlighted the importance of collaboration, research and technology in advancing cancer surgery outcomes.

In his inaugural address, Organising Chairman Prof (Dr) Lileswar Kaman reaffirmed PGIMER’s commitment to surgical excellence, stressing the adoption of minimally invasive approaches, precision medicine and AI-driven solutions.

The scientific programme featured master video classes, focused sessions on major HPB cancers and discussions on evolving surgical concepts such as total mesopancreas excision, parenchyma-sparing resections and neoadjuvant therapies. Interactive sessions also explored the growing role of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment planning.

At the valedictory session, organising secretary Dr Cherring Tandup thanked participants and organisers, noting that the conference reflected the collective enthusiasm of the surgical fraternity to “learn, innovate and inspire future breakthroughs in HPB oncology.”