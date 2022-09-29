Over 27K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi

Panchkula, September 28
More than 27,300 devotees paid obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple on the third Navratra today.
Donations of more than Rs 19.26 lakh, besides gold and silver jewellery, were offered by devotees at Mata Mansa Devi temple, Mata Kalika Devi temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata shrine.
The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Mahavir Kaushik, said donations of about Rs 16.25 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, around Rs 2.95 lakh at the Kalka temple and Rs 5,650 at Chandi Mata shrine in Chandimandirh.
