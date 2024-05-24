Over 2K cops to ensure peaceful poll in Panchkula tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 23

Over 2,000 policemen, accompanied by three companies of Karnataka State Reserve Police, have been deployed in the district to ensure peaceful and fair polling on Saturday - May 25. Residents of the district will vote to elect the Lok Sabha MP from Ambala.

Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj held a meeting with senior police officials in the district and issued various guidelines for the voting day.

Officials said as many as 2,000 cops were deputed in the district, along with three companies of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, each having 80 personnel.

There are 21 patrolling parties (12 in Kalka Assembly constituency and nine in Panchkula segment) and 12 static surveillance teams to maintain vigil at all polling stations in the district. The Karnataka State Reserve Police has been deployed strategically at 109 critical booths, along with district police personnel.

Officials said no vehicle would be allowed within 200 meters from polling booths. People are also not permitted to carry mobile phones in the area.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Yash Garg said all preparations were being made for voting on May 25.

He said all polling parties had been directed to reach their designated places according to their Assembly constituency by 9 am on May 24.

The voting material will be distributed at Government Girls Post Graduate College, Sector 14, Panchkula, for the Kalka constituency and Government Post Graduate College, Sector 1, for the Panchkula segment on May 24. The polling parties will be sent to their respective booths in buses on May 24.

Liquor vends shut till May 25

Liquor vends in the district have been shut. Bars and hotels in the city too will not serve liquor till the end of voting on Saturday. Officials in the district administration said similarly, schools would also remain closed on May 24 and 25.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik said all liquor vends in the district would remain closed from 6 pm on Thursday till 6 pm on Saturday. The vends would remain closed on June 4, the day of counting of votes, as well.

Polling to begin in dist at 7 am

Voting in the district will commence at 7 am on May 25. Before that, a mock poll will be conducted in front of polling agents at 5.30 am.

