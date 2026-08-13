DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Over 3.1K challaned for drunk driving in Panchkula

Over 3.1K challaned for drunk driving in Panchkula

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:34 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

The Panchkula police have challaned 3,178 persons for drunk driving and impounded 227 vehicles over the past seven months under their ongoing ‘Operation Safety’ campaign, officials said today.

Advertisement

On International Youth Day, the police appealed to young drivers to avoid driving under the influence.

Advertisement

Under the campaign, the Traffic Police have conducted late-night checks at locations across the district using breathalysers to detect alcohol consumption by motorists before driving.

Advertisement

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said driving after consuming alcohol is a violation of traffic rules and poses a risk to the driver and other road users.

He asked drivers to prioritise their safety and that of their families over alcohol consumption before driving.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said investigation into fatalities during road accidents show overspeeding and drunk driving among the leading causes. The DCP asked young drivers to follow traffic rules, avoid performing stunts, and cooperate with police and the administration.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts