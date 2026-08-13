Over 3.1K challaned for drunk driving in Panchkula

The Panchkula police have challaned 3,178 persons for drunk driving and impounded 227 vehicles over the past seven months under their ongoing ‘Operation Safety’ campaign, officials said today.

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On International Youth Day, the police appealed to young drivers to avoid driving under the influence.

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Under the campaign, the Traffic Police have conducted late-night checks at locations across the district using breathalysers to detect alcohol consumption by motorists before driving.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said driving after consuming alcohol is a violation of traffic rules and poses a risk to the driver and other road users.

He asked drivers to prioritise their safety and that of their families over alcohol consumption before driving.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said investigation into fatalities during road accidents show overspeeding and drunk driving among the leading causes. The DCP asked young drivers to follow traffic rules, avoid performing stunts, and cooperate with police and the administration.