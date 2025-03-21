DT
Home / Chandigarh / Over 300 to participate in snow marathon

Over 300 to participate in snow marathon

The fourth edition of the Snow Marathon Lahaul, Asia's only and the world's highest snow marathon, will take place on March 23, in Sissu, Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh, at an altitude of 11,000 feet, this unique event challenges long-distance and ultra-runners...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:24 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
The fourth edition of the Snow Marathon Lahaul, Asia’s only and the world’s highest snow marathon, will take place on March 23, in Sissu, Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh, at an altitude of 11,000 feet, this unique event challenges long-distance and ultra-runners in extreme conditions.

This year’s marathon will see the participation of over 300 participants across the country are competing in four categories - 42 km (Full Marathon), 21 km (Half Marathon), 10 km, and 5 km, informed the organisers in Chandigarh.

The Indian Army is sending 25 elite runners including athletes from the Ladakh Scouts, Dogra and Kumaon Regiments.

