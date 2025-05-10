Over 3,000 youth enrol as Civil Defence volunteers in Chandigarh

Over 3,000 young citizens of Chandigarh enrolled as Civil Defence volunteers during a large-scale mobilisation drive held at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 and Tiranga Urban Park in Sector 17 on Saturday.

The event witnessed not only an overwhelming response but also a surge of national pride and youthful determination.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria addressed the youth at Tagore Theatre. His words, full of emotion and moral clarity, struck a deep chord with every listener.

Recalling India’s long tradition of unsung heroes who served without rank or recognition, Governor Kataria spoke with reverence of the invisible warriors of the past – those who during the wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971 turned schools into bunkers, carried the wounded to safety, and worked day and night with no expectation of reward.

“They had no medals,” he said, “but they had the heart of India beating inside them.”

At Tiranga Urban Park, under the waving tricolour, hundreds took the pledge to serve not just in times of war, but in every crisis – be it disaster, emergency, or the need for calm in chaos. For many, it was a turning point – a moment when being a citizen took on a deeper meaning.

The event also witnesses the participation of key officials including Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, and UT Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur.