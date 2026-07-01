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Home / Chandigarh / Over 30,000 women get over Rs 10 crore in Mohali on Day 1 of Punjab’s DBT scheme rollout

Over 30,000 women get over Rs 10 crore in Mohali on Day 1 of Punjab’s DBT scheme rollout

General category women receive Rs 3,000, SC women get Rs 4,500 as first instalment of Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:33 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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As many as 30,136 women beneficiaries in Mohali district received a total of Rs 10.02 crore under the Punjab government's Mukhyamantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna (MMMDSY) on the first day of the scheme’s rollout, according to official data accessed by The Tribune.

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The district-wise disbursement data shows the amount was transferred in two batches, after the scheme’s formal launch by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann this afternoon.

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Of the total beneficiaries, 23,602 women from the general category received Rs 7.08 crore, at the rate of Rs 3,000 each, the first instalment amount fixed for the category. A total of 6,534 women from the Scheduled Castes received Rs 2.94 crore, at Rs 4,500 each, as per the enhanced first instalment rate applicable to SC beneficiaries.

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The general category disbursement was carried out in two tranches, 6,546 beneficiaries paid Rs 1.96 crore, and 17,056 beneficiaries paid Rs 5.12 crore. Among SC beneficiaries, 1,876 women received Rs 84.42 lakh, followed by 4,658 women who received Rs 2.10 crore.

Background

Mann rolled out the scheme on Wednesday, describing it as the fulfilment of the AAP government’s final poll guarantee made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Under the scheme, women from the general category are entitled to Rs 1,000 per month, while those from the Scheduled Castes are entitled to Rs 1,500 per month.

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Women aged 18 years or above, registered as voters in Punjab and holding a valid Aadhaar card reflecting Punjab residency along with a Voter ID issued by the Election Commission, are eligible for enrolment. Regular or retired employees of the Punjab government, the central government, or any state/UT government, along with elected MLAs, MPs, or spouses of a serving minister, MP or MLA, have been excluded from the scheme.

Officials said the first instalment credited on Wednesday amounted to Rs 4,500 for Scheduled Caste beneficiaries and Rs 3,000 for general category beneficiaries. Benefits under the scheme are applicable from July 1, even in cases where registration cards are delivered at a later date.

At a glance: Day 1 disbursement in Mohali

Category | Beneficiaries | Amount

General | 23,602 | Rs 7.08 crore

SC | 6,534 | Rs 2.94 crore

Total | 30,136 | Rs 10.02 crore

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