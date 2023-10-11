Over 48,000 MT paddy purchased in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 10

The work of the procurement and lifting of paddy by government agencies is going on smoothly in the district.

A total of 48,093 metric tonne (MT) of paddy has been purchased in three markets of the district, out of which 38,934 MT has been lifted so far.

A spokesperson of the District Food and Supplies Department said in the kharif season 2023-24, paddy was being procured in the district by two government agencies – Hafed and Haryana Warehousing Corporation. He said so far, 33,550 MT of paddy had been purchased by Hafed and 14,543 MT by the warehousing corporation. Similarly, 26,700 MT of paddy had been lifted by Hafed and 12,234 MT by the Haryana Housing Corporation.

