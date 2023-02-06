Over 4K attend NCBE's general council meet

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 5

The general council meeting of the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) from northern states was held at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector 5 here today.

An NCBE spokesperson said the meeting was attended by more than 4,000 members from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh.

Addressing the conference, Vinod Jaiswal, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Chandigarh Circle, insisted on excellent customer service and the competition that the bank was facing vis-a-vis other banks and institutions. He impressed upon the membership to rise to the occasion and counter the situation by putting in strenuous efforts to maintain the premier position of the bank to increase the market share.

Other dignitaries elaborated on the current market situation and spoke on the delay on the part of the Indian Banks’ Association in concluding the XIIth Bipartite settlement which has already been delayed.

Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, General Secretary, National Confederation of Bank Employees, also addressed the members. — TNS

