Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

As many as 5,47, 900 challans for various traffic violations have been issued from March, 2022, till February 26 through 900 CCTV cameras installed across the city.

Cameras working at 97% efficiency After stabilisation, our cameras are working at an efficiency of more than 97% at all connected sites. The system has not only helped in keeping our citizens safe but also reduced the crime rate in the city.— Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited

According to the figures released by Chandigarh Smart City Limited, around 285 locations in the city are being monitored on a real-time basis via Command and Control Centre through which challans are issued.

285 locations in the city being monitored on a real-time basis 250 cases solved with help of CCTV surveillance in 7 months

The locations include intersections, government schools, entry and exit points, water-treatment facilities, parking lots, hospital entrances, gardens etc.

As per the recent data, the CCTV surveillance system has assisted the police in solving more than 250 cases in the past seven months, including those of murder, snatching, accident, vehicle theft and burglary.

“This component of the Smart City Mission went live in October 2022 and was under stabilisation period for three months till January, 2023. During the stabilisation period, challenges like firmware upgrades, system failures, application issues, hardware compatibility issues, maintenance challenges, etc, were faced. Despite that these CCTV cameras have been serving the city since the date of installation and have been helping the Police Department,” said Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

“During December, 2022, all connected cameras were monitored by Enterprise Management System of ICCC. This system is being utilised to monitor the functionality of all field equipment,” she added.

From December 2022, 79% cameras were working within the maintenance range, 20% outside the maintenance range and only 1% had limited availability due to works such as junction improvement, civil repairs, school building renovation, power cable repairs etc.

“After stabilisation, our cameras are working at an efficiency of more than 97% at all connected sites. The system has not only helped in keeping our citizens safe but also reduced the crime rate in the city,” added Mitra.