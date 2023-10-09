Over 51,000 MT of paddy procured in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 8

Around 54,812 metric tonne (MT) of paddy has arrived in the grain markets of Mohali district, of which 51,063 MT has been procured by government agencies.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said adequate arrangements had been made for the purchase, lifting and storage of the paddy crop being brought by the farmers to the mandis in the district.

A payment of Rs 98.43 crore had been made directly into the accounts of farmers within 24 hours of purchase, she added.

A biometric-based procurement system has been introduced by the Mandi Board on a pilot basis in five mandis of the district — Daun Majra, Suneta, Amlala, Tiwana, and Kachi Mandi Kurali.

