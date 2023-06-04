Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Aiming at encouraging people to pedal to work and emphasising on the benefits of cycling, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and the Municipal Corporation in association with an NGO organised a cycle rally to mark World Bicycle Day in Sector 42 here today.

The rally started at 6.30 am from Sector 42 community centre. It culminated after passing through Sectors 35/36, 23/36 and 37/36.

Over 700 participants, including councillors, employees of the corporation, professional cyclists, students and local residents, took part in the cycle rally. As many as 300 smart bikes were also arranged for cycle lovers to take free rides. Area councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty also took part in the rally.

Anindita Mitra, CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, emphasised that cycling not just keeps the person healthy but also protects the environment by reducing greenhouse emissions. It also reduces traffic congestion.

Chandigarh Traffic Police officer ASI Bhupinder Singh sung a beautiful composition on cycling and road safety.