Over 800 Himachal students visit PGI under Project SARATHI

Encouraged by the success of the first student exposure initiative conducted in February 2026, the PGI, Chandigarh in collaboration with the Government of Himachal Pradesh, organised the second edition of its large-scale educational outreach programme for over 800 school students from various districts of Himachal Pradesh under Project SARATHI on May 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

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Commending the initiative, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, said, “The future of a healthier nation depends on how early we educate young minds about empathy, awareness and responsibility. When students are exposed to the realities of public healthcare, they begin to understand the value of discipline, teamwork and preventive health practices. Such experiences shape not only informed citizens but also compassionate human beings who can contribute meaningfully to society.”

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Prof Lal further added, “SARATHI is not only about supporting patients within the hospital ecosystem, it is also about nurturing a generation that understands service before self.”

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The initiative brought 837 students and 71 teachers from various districts of Himachal Pradesh to the PGIMER, providing them a unique opportunity to witness the functioning of one of India’s premier public healthcare institutions while learning the values of empathy, discipline awareness and social responsibility.