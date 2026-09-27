Over 8,000 to participate in marathon against drugs in Chandigarh

To spread awareness against drugs and cybercrime, the SK Tricity Marathon will be held on Sunday, featuring around 8,000 runners. Former international badminton player Saina Nehwal will be among the participants, alongside SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and Mayor Sourabh Joshi.

The organisers closed registrations after entries crossed the 8,000 mark due to the overwhelming response. The event will feature three race categories, with Chandigarh Club (Sector 1) serving as both the starting and finishing point.

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The 21-km half marathon will start from Chandigarh Club, and runners will proceed along Uttar Marg, passing the Rose Garden and the Sukhna Lake walkway up to the regulatory end before taking a U-turn. Participants will complete two loops of the circuit. The 10-km run will comprise one loop of the same route, while in the 3-km Fun Run, participants will head 1.5 km along Uttar Marg before taking a U-turn to the Chandigarh Club.

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In the 21-km half marathon (men’s and women’s categories), the top three finishers will receive cash prizes of Rs 11,000, Rs 7,000, and Rs 5,100, respectively.