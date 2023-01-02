Over Rs 100 crore spent on development of Panchkula by MC in 2 years: Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 1

Development works worth more than Rs 100 crore have been done by the Municipal Corporation in the past two years.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the work is going on under the leadership of the state government and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta to provide facilities to the people.

Goyal said the work of door-to-door garbage collection was started at a cost of Rs 13 crore, with the aim of improving Panchkula’s rank in the Swachh Survekshan. Work of sewage treatment plants was completed at eight places in 12 villages under the AMRUT scheme at a cost of Rs 48 crore. Water supply work has been done in Saketri and Kot at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Working Women’s Hostel was constructed and made operational at a cost of Rs 6 crore while the old age home in Sector 27 was completed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The work on building new community centres by demolishing old ones in Sector 7 and 10 started at a cost of Rs13 crore.

The mayor said three new vending zones were started in Sector 2, 4 and 15. In two years, 2,700 destitute cows from the MC area were sent to Shri Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham, Madhav Gaushala, Sukhdarshanpur and Gauvan, Sector 23.

He said a proposal to give plots for the rehabilitation of the people living in slum areas under the MC has been passed and sent to the government for approval. Apart from this, free WiFi facilities were provided in three major markets of the city, he added.

Goyal said tender was floated for the construction of a sports stadium in Billa village and a proposal was passed for the construction of Education City in Chandimandir village.

The e-bike and e-cycle projects were introduced in the city for the convenience of the people and to reduce the pollution levels. A resolution has been passed to form a group housing society and the MC had bought equipment worth Rs 5 crore for various works in the city.

The construction of the office building of the MC is going on in Sector 3 at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The work on NMT track was complete and painting work was done on the roadside walls, he added.