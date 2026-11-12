Overflowing bins, littered green spaces expose PU sanitation gaps

While university authorities have attributed the problem to a shortage of workers, the unhygienic conditions present a stark contrast to the institution’s A++ grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), valid till 2030.

A recent visit to the campus, in the aftermath of Diwali celebrations, revealed heaps of discarded plastic, food packaging, paper cups, disposable containers and other waste lying in the open at prominent locations, including the Students’ Centre, outside the AC Joshi Library and near Boys’ Hostel No. 6.

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At several places, garbage was found scattered around dustbins, while litter had accumulated along pathways, beneath trees and in open green spaces.

According to university officials, the Horticulture Department is responsible for overseeing waste management on the campus.

“The university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, for garbage disposal. Under the arrangement, the collected waste is segregated before being transported to the dumping ground at Dadu Majra. However, a shortage of staff for collecting garbage within the campus is a major problem,” said an official of the Horticulture Department.

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PU Registrar Prof YP Verma remained unavailable for comment.

The problem was particularly evident around designated waste collection points, where dustbins appeared inadequately maintained. Despite the presence of bins at various locations, irregular clearance has resulted in waste spilling into adjoining areas, affecting the cleanliness of public spaces.

“The existing waste collection arrangement also appears to lack a dedicated, roster-based workforce for regularly emptying dustbins across the campus. At present, some private workers are engaged by eateries at the Students’ Centre, while the university has outsourced waste collection in certain areas. However, there is no dedicated team to ensure a systematic clearance of dustbins at fixed intervals across different parts of the campus,” said another official, requesting anonymity.

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Sources said under the existing arrangement, sanitation workers deployed in various departments collect garbage and dump it in nearby bins. Three e-rickshaws operating under the Horticulture Department then collect the waste daily. However, the condition of several spots raised questions about the effectiveness of the arrangement.

Prof Parveen Goyal, president of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), said he had also written to the university authorities seeking a designated roster for sanitation workers to ensure regular cleaning and garbage clearance across the campus.

He stressed the need for a systematic arrangement with clearly defined duties and schedules for sanitation workers.

The accumulation of garbage at multiple locations points to gaps between waste generation, collection at source and transportation for disposal. While an institutional arrangement for waste disposal is in place, the condition of several collection points raises questions about the frequency of garbage clearance and its daily monitoring.

“The scattered waste, particularly plastic packaging and disposable food containers, is also a concern for campus hygiene and the upkeep of green spaces. With the Students’ Centre and academic buildings witnessing regular movement of students, faculty members and visitors, the condition of these public areas highlights the need for a more systematic waste collection mechanism. Responsibilities, adequate manpower and a fixed schedule for emptying dustbins must be ensured so that garbage does not accumulate around collection points,” said Tripti, a student.