Overflowing sewers trigger health concerns in Sirhind localities

The residents of Brahman Majra and Professor Colony are facing problems as sewage water has accumulated in the streets. It has also allegedly contaminated drinking water pipelines in the area.

The residents said the situation has been worsening for the last several days, with stagnant sewage water making it difficult for locals to enter or exit their houses. They expressed apprehension that the overflow could pose serious health risks if immediate remedial measures are not taken.

They alleged that despite repeated complaints, no official from the municipal council or sewage department has visited the locality to assess the problem. They said that the foul smell and dirty water have made living conditions miserable and could lead to the outbreak of diseases, if the authorities fail to act promptly. The residents have urged the municipal authorities to take immediate steps to clear the blocked sewer lines and ensure that the drinking water supply remains safe and uncontaminated.

Municipal Council president Ashok Sood said the maintenance and cleaning of sewer lines rests with the Sewerage Board and he has urged the SDO to redress their grievances.

SDO of the Sewerage Board Rajnish Kumar said the problem has been brought to his notice and it would be redressed at the earliest.