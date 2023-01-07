Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 6

Over two months after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation started disconnecting illegal overhead cables, two companies have for the first time come forward and deposited Rs 5 crore in permission fee.

Fee deposited Fastway Rs 3 Crore Airtel Rs 2Crore Expected Rs 15-20Crore

According to the MC, it has received Rs 3 crore from Fastway Transmission Pvt Ltd and Rs 2 crore from Airtel. It is part of the payment for getting permission to lay underground cables. However, the drive to remove overhanging cables will continue. The civic body is expected to collect Rs 15-20 crore in fee.

The corporation had earlier issued a demand notice of Rs 5.26 crore to Fastway as cost for laying underground cables in certain parts of the UT. There are more sites for which separate demand notices will be issued to the company.

The notice was yet to be issued to Airtel, but its cables were also being disconnected. Unlike Fastway, which has the maximum number of unauthorised overhead cables, Airtel has only a handful permissions pending.

An MC official said Reliance Jio had already laid its entire network of cables underground. While Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had legally put up own poles for putting cables. However, at some places, BSNL’s cables were found entangled on trees and removed. BSNL officials are working on fixing discrepancies at a few places. The civic body had earlier directed the erring telecom companies to pay fee within two weeks if they wanted time to lay underground cables and wires.

In the order, it had said if the requisite fee was not submitted after all formalities and processes by December 16, the drive to remove illegal overhead cables would continue.

The civic body had then started getting requests for permission for laying underground cables. But, the firms had to first get geographic information system (GIS) mapping done, besides other clearances, before they could pay the fee.

After a series of reports in these columns highlighting the problem of overhanging cables/wires, the MC had started removing these in different parts of the city from November 1 after the three-month deadline given to the firms to seek permission got over.

There have been reports of mishaps and electricity sparking due to low-lying overhead cables. The issue had also rocked the November MC House meetings.

Tribune initiative

MC began removing cables on Nov 1 after a 3-month deadline for firms to seek nod for underground cables

The move came after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted the violation

Tribune highlighted the violation MC asked erring firms to pay fee by December 16 for time to lay cables

It started getting requests, but fee payment got delayed as firms needed to have several clearances

Where telcos stand