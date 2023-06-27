Overhead cable webs resurface in sectors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Webs of overhead cables and wires tied to poles or trees still dot many places in the city.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), said, “Many cable connections cut by the MC have been restored by the companies concerned. These have again come up on trees and poles. Besides, tunnelling process for laying these cables is going on. I think these will soon be laid underground.”

An MC official said they had been removing illegal cables for the past some time. However, companies had again put up cables in the wake of complaints of inconvenience caused to the public due to the snapping of Internet or cable TV connection. The MC official said the companies were in the process of laying the cables underground. However, they are keeping an eye on illegal activities posing danger to the public, said the official.

The cables and wires put up illegally cause inconvenience to the public and are a safety hazard. These may trigger mild fires. Besides, the webs present an ugly picture of the “smart city”.

Loosely hanging wires over several cycle tracks may cause mishaps.

Within three months after the corporation started a drive against companies for putting up overhead cables in the city, it collected over Rs 12 crore in permission fee from various operators for laying cables underground.

