Overhead wires removed in Panchkula's Sec 7

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 7

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has intensified its crackdown on companies installing overhead fibre cables without proper permission. In yet another operation, an MC team snapped overhead wires and TV cables in Sector 7.

The companies whose cables were cut included Fastway, Focus Cell, RailTel Corporation, Esto Broadband, Connect Broadband, One Fiber Internet, Pace Connect and Speedo Go Fiber.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the cables were laid without obtaining permission from the corporation. Additionally, these companies had failed to clear their outstanding dues, he added.

Issuing a stern warning to erring companies, Gupta instructed them to shift the cables underground after obtaining proper authorisation, adding that any company with pending payments could resume their operations by clearing their dues.

Gupta asked owners of the companies to remove unauthorised cables within one month. Failure to do so would invite legal action, he added.