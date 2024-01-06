Owner of media firm arrested for extortion

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 5

The police have arrested Sukhdev Singh Chaudhary, owner of Chaudhary Media and Broadcasting LLP, and unknown persons for extortion and criminal intimidation of Neeraj Gupta, owner of G&G builders and promoters today.

Gupta alleged that the duo was demanding money and was blackmailing him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali