Chandigarh: Owner of stolen auto awarded Rs 75,000 relief

Chandigarh, March 15

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 75,000 to a city resident as a claim of his stolen autorickshaw.

Jagat Ram, a resident of Small Flats in Dhanas, has approached the commission after the company had rejected his claim on the ground of negligence and willful default.

The complaint said he had insured the auto for Rs 100,000 with Oriental Insurance Company Limited. On July 22, 2018, his auto had gone missing from Phase 11, Mohali.

He said the company rejected his claim. Company counsel said the vehicle was stolen due to negligence of its owner. He said the owner left the vehicle unattended without precaution at a public place at night time.

The commission said the driver was negligent, but the company should not have rejected the entire claim.

