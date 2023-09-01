Owners flag concerns over partial acquisition of land for airport route

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Owners of land being acquired for a shorter route to the international airport have raised concerns over the way the UT Administration is carrying out the acquisition process.

Gathered at Burail village, the owners discussed the proposed route and the land being acquired for it. The land in question is owned by residents of Burail and neighbouring villages. They claimed the acquisition was not being done properly.

“The Administration is acquiring land in parts. Owing to this, the entire land of one owner is not being acquired. Resultantly, the remaining land would lie between the road and the boundary wall of the airport and there would be no way to access it,” claimed Burail councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana.

“The entire land on all four sides between the airport wall and the proposed road should be acquired. The owner should be given proper compensation or land pooling should be done,” said an owner.

A resolution was passed and presented before the city BJP chief Arun Sood. “We will take up the issue with the Administration and get the matter resolved,” he said.