Ownership rights in Chandigarh rehabilitation colonies only for original allottees

The UT Administration is preparing to grant ownership rights to residents of houses in rehabilitation colonies, but only original allottees are likely to benefit under the proposed policy.

Officials said only original allottees would be eligible for ownership rights after paying around Rs 2.5 lakh, nearly 5% of the collector rate, under the proposed policy. Occupants who had purchased houses from the original allottees through general power of attorney or other arrangements would not be eligible.

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The Administration has sent the proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approval.

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Recently, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria also raised the issue of granting ownership rights to rehabilitation colony residents with the Union Home Minister.

According to officials, the person whose name appears in the original allotment records will be eligible to obtain the ownership rights by paying the prescribed amount. Subsequent buyers, despite possessing documents related to the purchase, would not be entitled to ownership under the proposed policy.

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More than 34,000 houses have been constructed under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh, and a large number of their present occupants had purchased the properties through GPA arrangements. Residents have been demanding legal ownership rights for years.

A committee constituted to examine the issue recommended a framework for granting ownership rights. Based on its recommendations, the proposal was sent to the MHA. The committee also studied similar models adopted in other cities and examined legal aspects and court cases relating to such property transfers.

Houses in the rehabilitation colonies were allotted over the years by the Estate Office and the Chandigarh Housing Board under various rehabilitation schemes.

The Administration had earlier conducted a survey of houses in rehabilitation colonies across the city. According to the survey, more than 80% of the occupants are not the original allottees, but are living in houses purchased through GPA. In several cases, officials found that the houses had changed hands multiple times through informal agreements.

The houses were allotted under rehabilitation schemes beginning in 1979, mostly on a 99-year lease basis. Residents of various colonies, including Dadumajra, Indira Colony, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Bapu Dham, Manimajra and Sectors 52 and 56, have been seeking ownership rights for years.

The officials said granting ownership rights would provide legal security to thousands of families and significantly enhance the value of the properties.

According to official data, 34,965 houses have been constructed in Chandigarh under rehabilitation schemes. These houses were allotted to economically weaker sections either on a leasehold basis or against monthly licence fees.